Let's get it straight. This is in response to the letter by Thomas F Cushing "Trump has convicted himself through his actions and words."

I'm a little confused. It sounds like he is convicting President Donald Trump with no trial. The indictment is centered around documents he had at his house, which is protected by Secret Service. I understand the law to be that since he was president he was allowed to take the documents he wanted and he had the authority to declassify any he wanted to.

Vice presidents and senators are not allowed to take them. President Joe Biden took thousands, going back to when he was a senator. He had boxes of them in at least four unsecured locations. Mike Pence also took some. Yet Trump's home was raided by Biden's FBI. After all of Cushings accusations and sarcasm, he includes "innocent-til-proven" in his last sentence.

I find his letter a little confusing. I can say that millions of us believe this is all a tactic by Biden to keep Trump from running for President again and winning. When that happens, the Biden crime family will be held accountable for their crimes (accepting bribes, money laundering, etc.), and for turning this country into a banana republic.

Biden will go down in history as the worst president we've ever had.

Linda Bolin

American Canyon