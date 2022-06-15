Letter: Don't rush choosing roundabout art

Don’t rush choosing roundabout art

Roundabout sculpture options are wrong for that area.

As a lifetime artist and 34 year resident of Napa County, I feel that I have to express my disappointment with the 3 sculptures which are being offered as choices for the Public Art purchase for the First Street roundabout area.

I have filled out the Survey Monkey form available by going to cityofnapa.org, scrolling down the homepage to a paragraph which says “News Flash, Roundabout Public Art Project” and following the prompts to begin the survey.

I think it is very important that the steering committee hear comments from the public before making such a large commission.

The first option, elevated railroad tracks, is too large and overwhelming for the site. It really looks menacing! This sculpture would be more appropriate with a large vineyard behind it.

The second proposal, the green cactus-themed sculpture is very cold, hard-edged and more fitting for a space in a civic plaza. I do not feel any of the compassion for vineyard workers or relatedness to nature which the artist described as her goal.

The third choice has a nice goal of relating to local wildlife, but I think the bright colors will completely overwhelm the lovely drought-resistant landscaping which has grown in so nicely these last couple of years. This sculpture is more appropriate for a city park, near a children’s play area.

While these artists expressed lofty conceptual goals, I don’t think that any of these contenders should be commissioned for the roundabout area. Let’s keep the submission process open and keep engaging us residents.

I would sure appreciate more time for public comment!

Teri Sandison

Napa

Nagging on Newsom

One thing Gov.Gavin Newsom can be sure of is that, whatever action he takes or doesn’t take, one of the Register’s two cranky syndicated columnists — Dan Walters and Thomas Elias — will criticize Newsom for taking or not taking the action.

On June 6, we were treated to Dan Walters blasting Newsom for failing to impose mandatory water use reductions throughout California (“As drought persists, water rights on agenda”). According to Walters, “Newsom, running for re-election, does not want to be the guy who tells Californians they can’t water their lawns as much as they would like.”

The idea that Newsom is afraid of losing the November election if he mandates water use reductions is ridiculous, especially after his showings in the recall election and the primary election.

Thomas Elias seems to agree with me about that. According to his June 14 column (“Newsom probably can’t lose this fall”), Newsom is showing signs of being “bored with the job” of governor, as evidenced by his taking a vacation with his family last Thanksgiving and then another one in late March and early April.

According to Elias, instead of taking a spring vacation, Newsom should have “stayed home and done some serious jawboning” about inflation. Elias admits that this might have “produced little result” but insists that Newsom should have done it to show that he cared about residents’ pocketbooks.

I can only imagine the shellacking Walters would have given Newsom in his column, if Newsom had spent two weeks “jawboning” about inflation, which in reality he could do very little about, simply to create “good theater,” as Elias puts it.

Elias speculates that Newsom may be “just taking his reelection completely for granted and figures he doesn’t have to do anything special to earn it.”

Elias and Walters ought to get together and work out just what they think Newsom’s motives are. Then they can let us know in the Register.

Martin Kassman

Napa

Roundabout doesn’t need artwork

I am responding to your request for comments on the placing of art work in the roundabouts in Napa.

At first I thought this was a joke or an oxymoron! The speed of the cars in the circle is about 15-25 miles per hour and requires full concentration on the driver’s part.

Are you really going to spend over $300,000 for a structure that will barely be noticed as drivers are attempting to get safely out of the roundabout?

The 28-foot structure you showed in the diagram would look ridiculous in the area you selected. The area is a roundabout. It is not a place to stroll or a museum to view art. It moves cars in and out in an efficient way. It has one purpose. Cars move in and cars move out. It will be a distraction and thus could invite lawsuits against the city in case of an accident.

The city of Yountville is charming to walk around because you can walk close to their art pieces and they enhance the entire area. One can study them and their sizes are inviting to pedestrians.

It seems to me that you are using designated city money for these large pieces of art that are just for display rather than being experiential. Art pieces should be placed within the city of Napa. Perhaps one in a city park, one near the library, or near the waterfront. Why not consider placing more pieces of smaller size?

We have many local artists and other creative people who could be enlisted to make better use of this money “for the people” and not just tourists driving into Napa.

For example I cannot walk over the “dance steps” on Main Street without dancing. So clever. Unique.

As a concerned citizen of Napa, I am responding to your request for comments on “how well it fits into the environment and project site.”

My answer is that it does not fit in! The site you are recommending is a roundabout. Nothing more and nothing less.

Please don’t put that huge art piece (28 feet high) in a place that is a “circular intersection” with a lot of signage where cars are coming in and going around with the express desire of leaving!

Zoe Stein

Napa

Don’t risk it

Routines similar to pre-pandemic years are returning. My effort to keep drunken drivers off the road is not ending.

When I was 16 — 30 years ago — I was hit by a drunken driver. I suffer daily: My gait and speech were affected and I lost my driving and hearing abilities.

Look at these statistics for California:

According to the law enforcement, 35 people were killed and 979 arrested for drunken driving on Memorial Day weekend in 2021.

In 2022, 15 were killed and 891 people arrested for drunken driving.

For the enforcement period of Fourth of July in 2021, 43 people were killed and 997 were arrested for DUI.

Notice arresting and killing from drunken driving were lower in 2022 than 2021 for Memorial Day weekend. Hoping this trend continues.

People are excited for the future. Enjoy colorful Fourth of July fireworks and visit the Old Faithful Geyser of California for the spectacular scenery and gift shop.

Have some fun in the sun, but think before you drink. Freedom does not come from breaking laws.

A little drinking may be too much. You never know. Enjoy the season, and have a sober driver to drive you if drinking. Don’t risk it.

Lori Martin

Tracy