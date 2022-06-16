Letter: Don't rush choosing roundabout art

Roundabout sculpture options are wrong for that area.

As a lifetime artist and 34 year resident of Napa County, I feel that I have to express my disappointment with the 3 sculptures which are being offered as choices for the Public Art purchase for the First Street roundabout area.

I have filled out the Survey Monkey form available by going to cityofnapa.org, scrolling down the homepage to a paragraph which says “News Flash, Roundabout Public Art Project” and following the prompts to begin the survey.

I think it is very important that the steering committee hear comments from the public before making such a large commission.

The first option, elevated railroad tracks, is too large and overwhelming for the site. It really looks menacing! This sculpture would be more appropriate with a large vineyard behind it.

The second proposal, the green cactus-themed sculpture is very cold, hard-edged and more fitting for a space in a civic plaza. I do not feel any of the compassion for vineyard workers or relatedness to nature which the artist described as her goal.

The third choice has a nice goal of relating to local wildlife, but I think the bright colors will completely overwhelm the lovely drought-resistant landscaping which has grown in so nicely these last couple of years. This sculpture is more appropriate for a city park, near a children’s play area.

While these artists expressed lofty conceptual goals, I don’t think that any of these contenders should be commissioned for the roundabout area. Let’s keep the submission process open and keep engaging us residents.

I would sure appreciate more time for public comment!

Teri Sandison

Napa