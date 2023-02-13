Let's see: Pedroza is under investigation by the state and Ramos was under investigation for the COVID shot mess. Then there is former CEO Minh Tran's severance of about $500,000 which would not have been necessary if they waited for his resignation. (Editor's note: Tran has not, as yet, agreed to accept the funds.) Also, there is a claim against the county due to Ramos filing of a complaint with the state bar against Mr. Tran. I am waiting for settlement on that one. So, let's send these two upstanding supervisors to Switzerland. Makes my stomach churn.