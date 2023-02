OK so we have the most expensive hotel rates in Napa. Surprise, surprise. That is the best reason I know of to NOT convert Motel 6 on Solano Avenue to a homeless housing shelter.

I use that motel when we have family and/or out of town visitors to our home in Napa and not enough beds for all when the whole large family comes to visit us. Often these are senior citizens who cannot afford the fancy hotel prices! I pay for the rooms. Do not convert it to a homeless shelter please!