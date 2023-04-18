Until this year, I had no idea whether it was better to turn off my engine while waiting, or leave it on. Growing up in Michigan, we all went out in the mornings to warm up our cars in the winter. It was a way of being. No one wanted to get into an icy, cold car.

Since then, I've learned that idling engines emit dangerous carbon into the air. Those few minutes of idling that each of us can justify, accumulate into enough air junk that the U.S. Department of Energy says that if each of us stop idling our cars more than ten seconds, it will be as if 5 million cars were taken off the road.

So, why don't we do this?

One of the top places where people idle are drive-thrus, picking kids up from school, roadwork stoppage, warming up cars, waiting in lines at lights. Though it's illegal for diesel trucks to idle for more than ten minutes, there's no one enforcing and I frequently see them idling down in the corporate parks. We aren't paying enough attention to idling, and maybe it's time we start.

It's very simple to turn off an engine, and start it back up if we're going to be stopped more than ten seconds.

There are 15 drive-thrus in Napa, and six in American Canyon. The lines often snake for 20-30 cars, and wait times are often over ten minutes.

Remember, it's the cumulative effect that is going to make a difference.

Right now, Chicken Guys is proposing another drive-thru in American Canyon. Their air quality report predicts 988 cars a day going through the drive thru. That's almost 30,000 cars every month. And, each might be idling at least 10 minutes. Their plan is for two lanes, to accommodate 20 cars at a time. Each hour of idling wastes a half a gallon of gas. Each gallon of gas emits 19.5 pounds of carbon. If you add all this up, one month of drive thru business (as estimated by Chicken Guys) 5,0000 idling hours translates to 2,500 gallons of wasted gas and 48,759 pounds of carbon emissions. It makes me want to choke.

Maybe the convenience of another drive thru is something we can consider giving up to move in a new direction of protecting our health and future? Maybe it's a convenience that will actually be a very tiny sacrifice when compared to the disastrous consequences we are warned are ahead.

Not picking on Chicken Guys, but we have to start somewhere. Already, the Napa City Council has moved forward to saying no to the drive thru for Raising Cane. Chicken Guys could offer a call in/pickup service, or perhaps people can just get out of their cars and go inside to get their food. There are options.

And, for the drive thrus already in place, courtesy signs reminding drivers to shut off their engines might be a place to start.

Of course, each of us can take this action on our own.

Our culture has created the drive thru convenience as something that few want to give up. However, drive-thrus didn't exist fifty years ago. We walked into the McDonald's and ordered our meals for take out. And, their businesses did very well.

One last comment, the fast food industry knows that drive thrus are becoming more controversial. They are re-branding to "quick service" because we all want our food in the blink of an eye. Some are also looking at more pickups, offering discounts to electric cars, etc. There is a movement for change, and I think it should start with banning any further drive-thrus.

The American Canyon Planning Commission is still considering the Chicken Guys drive thru proposal. Next meeting is April 27 at 6:30 p.m.

Yvonne Baginski

Napa