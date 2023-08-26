Kevin Courtney’s most recent Napa Journal (“I failed my driver’s license test”) was excellent. As usual, it was self-deprecating, humorous, insightful, and educational.

From my own test prep experience, I would add that the Napa County Library website has a large number of sample DMV tests that can be accessed as well.

I do believe it is important for us seniors to be expected to know the laws. It is valuable to learn of the various changes that have occurred as well as to be reminded of familiar ones as well. When I was studying for my exam a few years ago I learned what a “Sharrow” is intended to accomplish.

However, I also think it would be a good idea for seniors to take a behind the wheel test with a DMV examiner on board. Not like the one that we took 60 years ago, but updated for the various conditions that can affect driving competence now. To wit:

The examiner should ride in the backseat so the spouse can ride in the passenger seat during the exam. In this manner the driver can be evaluated for ability to deal with the various unsolicited inputs voiced on driving ability, real or imagined road hazards, attention to the passenger’s needs, etc.

If the driver normally has a Brichon Frise, Chihuahua, or other small Terrier in their lap while driving, the animal should be included in its usual distracting position as well.

Finally, the test should include a score on how well the driver reacts to the many instances of bad driving by younger people; driving while texting, not signaling when rapidly weaving in and out of traffic, and the like. The number of times the driver’s gaze is diverted to the offender, a fist is raised in anger, and use of foul language should be noted and reflected in the overall score.

Eric Zimny

Napa