Letter: Drop the vaccine legislation

At one time in the 1970s, I had a gag wall poster depicting that in The People's Republic of Berkeley, "anything that is not prohibited is compulsory."

Nearly five decades later, Assemblywoman Cecilia Aguiar-Curry, of The People's Republic of Davis (the Central Valley's answer to Berkeley) is a co-author of AB 1993, which would force all employees in California, private or public, to take the increasingly ineffective COVID vaccines. Obviously, Aguiar-Curry hasn't gotten the memo on this topic from the Supreme Court, the Freedom Truckers of Canada, and an increasing majority of Americans.

I cannot speak to data from the U.S. due to its messiness and inconsistencies, but data from two of the most "vaccinated" places on the planet, the United Kingdom and Israel, indicate that the "vaccinated" and "unvaccinated" have been hospitalized for serious cases at similar rates — for example, while the jabs may offer some protection against Alpha and Delta, they are of only very time-limited use against Omicron of several weeks at most. In both cases, death rates were also similar between the jabbed and non-jabbed.

Among other things, this is why Boris Johnson has dropped nearly all COVID restrictions, and why the Israeli government is doing the same. Germany is now leaning against mandatory jabs even while their little brother Austria will apparently still channel their inner Nazis for several more weeks. Read the memo, Assemblywoman Aguiar-Curry, and drop this fascist piece of legislation. For one thing, the COVID "horse has left the barn" and is now endemic, and the "what is not prohibited is compulsory" fantasy world only exists in the fever dreams of Berkeley and Davis-style "progressives."

Michael D. Setty

Napa