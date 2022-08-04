Letter: Drought and climate change are accelerating

Extreme temperatures and weather events are quickly becoming the new normal thanks to human-caused climate change.

Recently, England hit triple digit heat which was their highest temperature on record and there was even a wildfire outside of London. Europe was in the grip of a massive heatwave which helped fuel wildfires in France, Greece, Spain and Portugal. More than 4,600 people in Europe have died during this heatwave where the majority of homes don’t have air conditioning.

Last month, America was in a heatwave that broke all records. For the first time ever, Houston had a triple digit forecast for 10 days in a row. Smoke from the Oak Fire outside of Yosemite is belching black carbon into the atmosphere as all wildfires do.

Lake Mead provides food and water to 40 million people and is at its lowest level since it was created in 1935 due to their 22-year drought. Experts say in the absence of human-caused climate change, it would’ve been likely only a seven year drought. The Great Salt Lake reached a historic low in July and is in danger of drying up thanks to the climate change caused by drought and population growth.

Into this weather turmoil, July 12, 2022 will be remembered as the day that this Board of Supervisors opened up the hillside watersheds for vineyard development and the possible pollution of the Milliken Reservoir watershed. Napa County gave final approval for the Hall’s Walt Ranch to destroy more than 14,000 mature and healthy oak trees. As if that wasn’t distressing enough, those trees will be cut down and burned on site, adding black carbon to the atmosphere and helping to fuel this human-caused climate change.

Ironically, on that same day, the Board of Supervisors presented Napa County’s tree mortality report. Conifers are dying due to climate change, drought, fires and bark beetles. Angwin has the most beetle infested trees in the Napa Valley, but that doesn’t mean that other areas of the valley aren’t also experiencing conifer death. Nothing can be done to stop this landscape-scale mortality event according to Mike Jones, a University of California forest advisor. He first started seeing mortality in 2020 and knew bark beetle activity was picking up and believes there’ll be a tenfold increase in conifer mortality within the next year or two because the bark beetle population increases exponentially.

According to Chris Lee, a Cal Fire environmental scientist, it’s not just about the rainfall when thinking toward the long term for Napa’s trees. It’s about the increased average temperatures from climate change that will occur in future years which will draw moisture from soils and trees at a faster rate even if there is more precipitation. It’s going to be an ongoing struggle and challenge for our trees.

Supervisor Dillon indicated at an April meeting that we didn’t have the consciousness we have today. So now that we do, what has changed? Nothing that I’ve seen.

More than 50,000 acres of oak woodland habitat was damaged or destroyed in the Atlas and LNU wildfires, so the cutting down of more than 14,000 healthy mature oak trees is obscene. After the tree mortality presentation, it’s even more apparent that Napa County needs to protect their trees, especially the hillside oak woodlands which help to replenish the aquifers. The conifer forests are under attack from bark beetles and Sudden Oak Death is present in the county. With knowledge about Napa County’s tree mortalities, why is Napa County allowing healthy mature oak trees to be cut down for vineyards on Walt Ranch and other similar projects? There needs to be a moratorium on tree cutting until the county can get a true understanding of the health of the woodlands.

At this time, NOAA is predicting a 51% chance of La Nina continuing for this winter, so we’ll likely have another year of drought which means more stressed trees and higher fire danger. We need urgent action on human-caused climate change now. The cutting down of forestlands in our hillside watersheds is insane in this time of climate emergency. Just because the general plan in 2008 anticipated Napa County to plant an additional 10,000 acres in grapes by 2030 doesn’t mean it’s still feasible in 2022.

If you’re concerned about the direction Napa County is heading, please write to your supervisor and let them know.

Drought and climate change are accelerating and there is little time left to make meaningful progress.

Al Gore recently said, “the survival of our civilization is at stake and the time for action is now. If we don’t stop using our atmosphere as an open sewer and stop these heat trapping emissions, things are going to get a lot worse.”

Lisa Hirayama

Napa