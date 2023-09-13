According to the Napa Valley Register article dated Aug. 3, the Napa County Board of Supervisors will be hearing the appeal case on Nov. 7 of the Planning Commission’s May 3 decision to allow the Duckhorn Winery on Lodi Lane to greatly expand its hospitality operation on the east side of the Napa River.

In addition, Duckhorn Winery plans to build an enormous warehouse-type structure on the west side of the Napa River instead of constructing it on recognized industrial zoned land.

If this project passes, in our opinion, it will effectively end the Napa Valley Agricultural Preserve and create a new blueprint for others to expand on. The Ag Preserve was designed to preserve open space and prevent future overdevelopment. Commercial and industrial entities do not belong in the Ag Preserve.

The Duckhorn project on the western side is on the Valley floor, in a flood zone, and will have a footprint larger than a football field. In our view, it is clearly a commercial storage facility and an industrial distribution plant. There will be tanker trucks entering and exiting the building up to 10 p.m., according to a Duckhorn representative. This is an absolute affront to anyone living in the Agriculture Preserve.

Note that there were only three out of the five planning commissioners present at the May 3 Planning Commission meeting when this project was approved. If the Napa County Board of Supervisors allow this project to happen, then they should remove the dedication plaque of the Agricultural Preserve founders from 1968 off the wall in the lobby of the administration building where it is so proudly displayed. Those leaders had the vision and courage to pass the Ag Preserve. One of those names is Julius Caiocca. He was our neighbor for over 20 years. We knew him very well. It is our firm belief that he would have viscerally opposed this assault on the peaceful beauty of the Valley.

We feel if this project is not soundly rejected, it will completely change the landscape and feel of the entire Valley forever.

Frank and Joann Sculatti

St. Helena