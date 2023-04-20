For anyone who is interested or unaware: the Duckhorn Winery near St.Helena has submitted plans to the Napa County Planning Department to build a large 58,000 square foot warehouse type structure on Lodi Lane near the Napa River in a flood zone.

The Duckhorn Winery is also planning to connect sanitary wastewater systems through Directional Boring under the Napa River, as well as the removal of approximately 49 trees. If you have any concerns about this project and its ramifications to the aesthetics and ecology of the Napa Valley, you may address those concerns at the Planning Commission Hearing on May 3 at 9 a.m. at 1195 Third Street in Napa.