Letter: Dunbar is kind, smart, thoughtful

I believe that John Dunbar is the best candidate for Napa County District 3 supervisor. I have known John personally for the past 7 years. He is very kind, smart and thoughtful. He is by far the best qualified candidate for this office.

His accomplishments over the past 12 years as mayor of Yountville, president of the League of California Cities, Cal Cities board member, member of the 25th District Agricultural Association, Napa Valley Exposition and Fair board of directors and other local, regional and county-wide boards and commissions are too numerous to mention here. In summary, he has proven his knowledge of all the issues that impact Napa County and has shown the skill and understanding to balance the needs of the county, from wildfire protection to economic development to environmental issues to all other issues that are important to residents.