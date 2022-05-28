Letter: Dunbar’s advocacy, leadership are on display

I am proud to cast my vote for mayor John Dunbar for the Napa County Board of Supervisors. John’s vast experience and work as a dedicated advocate for Napa County have shown him to be an effective, solutions oriented leader.

John’s record as the mayor of Yountville and his work in the community demonstrate John to be a man of honor and principle. His positions on issues such as sustainable economic development, workforce development, water conservation, veterans issues and pandemic recovery are exactly what we need to address the biggest issues that we face in Napa County.

His leadership and hard work are always on display, currently serving as the mayor of Yountville, serving on the Napa County Economic Recovery Task Force, the Napa County Flood Control and Water Conservation District board of directors, Napa County Climate Action Committee, the Napa Valley Transportation Authority and the MCE board of directors.

Please join me in casting your vote for John Dunbar.

Craig Vega

Napa