Letter: Dunbar’s leadership skills shine

I want to thank John Dunbar for helping us launch a new organization benefiting the community, World Affairs Napa Valley.

As our team worked with John, progress seemed to magically happen and his executive skill became evident. The ideal meeting space for our international forums is a property that was renovated under John's leadership into the lovely Community Center. Despite having other pressing issues, John provided generous support. While out of town at the League of California Cities conference, he found time to open our inaugural event with a welcome message by video.

It turns out that John has an unparalleled skill set and knowledge on issues facing citizens at every level. He was president of the Board of the League of California Cities and leader on the North Bay Executive Committee. He is on the Board of the Association of Bay Area Governments and serves the U.S. Conference of Mayors. This leadership experience combines subject-matter expertise in key areas: water, agriculture, wineries, smart business growth, housing, clean energy, social justice, families, education and support for veterans. The communities of the 3rd District would benefit even more with John Dunbar as supervisor. John thinks globally but acts locally.

Stan Knight

St. Helena

