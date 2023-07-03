We are all aware that water conservation is important, although most of California has not reached the 15% goal set during the last drought. We got lucky and had a great year of rainfall, but it should be obvious that overall weather patterns are changing to drier times.

Water can be conserved in several ways, such as changing to drought-tolerant landscaping, using drip systems, alternate watering days, watering early morning or evening, etc. One area of savings that is rarely discussed is end-user (you) leaks. This is, I believe, a common and easily-remedied situation, that can not only save a huge amount of water, but save you money as well for minimal cost and effort.

I had the opportunity to meet last year with Josh Stokes, city of Napa Water conservation specialist, at the Farmers Market where the city had a booth. He was featuring the Flume Smart Home Water Monitor as a way of detecting leaks (Disclosure notice: I have absolutely no financial interest in this company).

The Flume uses a simple-to-install water motion detector (Josh will even help you do it), which attaches to your main water meter. It uses a wireless transmitter to send information on water usage to a very user-friendly app installed on your smart phone. You will receive water usage alerts when water has been flowing too long. Best of all- the cost once you receive a rebate is only $25!

How well does it work? Within 1 hour of installation, I received an alert that told me that there was a constant water leak of only .01 gallons/minute. That’s 1/100 of a gallon/minute that the system was able to detect. Hardly worth worrying about, right? Wrong. Do the math: .01gal/min x 1440 min/day x 365 days/yr = 5,265gal/year. The savings from this alone pays for the unit, not to mention saving water for proper use. I immediately repaired the float valve on the toilet, which stopped the leak.

In another example, I was notified of excess water use which was traced to a sprinkler that shouldn’t have been on at that time, with savings of hundreds of gallons when properly set.

There are about 26,000 water hookups in the city of Napa per Josh, but only about 185 installed leak detectors, so the potential savings from leaks is huge. What if each hookup could save 5,000 gallons/year from fixing leaks and detecting inappropriate or unnecessary use of water. This would total 130 million gallons/year, or 400 acre feet of water, enough for at least 800 homes.

If this sounds like an environmentally conscious thing to do, contact Josh at jstokes@cityofnapa.org.

Douglas Weed

Napa