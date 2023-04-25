For years the Napa Register has promoted liberal opinion and stifled conservative thoughts, and Editor Dan Evans' policies are no different in that respect.

In his most recent column he exposes himself for the left-leaning editorialist that he is, and I say that with all due respect. Is he concerned that offending some subscribers should cause them to drop their subscriptions?

Those of us who lean more right have put up with this bias every day reading the Register. I have heard former publishers of the paper at my Rotary club say the Register intentionally leans left so as to feed their reader what they wish to hear. That is fine and I get the business sense of such bias, but there is no need to apologize for content that has offended any reader.

This statement, which was made as though it is fact, "the absurdities and horrors of the Trump Administration" struck me as unnecessary and a measure of his true hatred of our past president.

We have subscribed to the Register for years and have put up with the constant left-leaning cartoons, stories, editorial comments, and even the editorially altered slant of news articles, because that is the local sentiment, and that is what sells here. I have noticed that any time a conservative cartoon or comment is submitted and printed it immediately is met with a wave of angst that your paper would even print such opinion.

While this region is overwhelmingly left leaning, Register readers are not all left leaning and there is no need, in my opinion, to apologize for conservative comments that might offend any more than apologizing 'for the endless negativity regarding any conservative opinions.

Don DeVincenzi

Napa

Editor's note: The paper's leadership has, on several occasions, asked community members for specific instances of when locally-produced news coverage (that is, items not specifically marked as opinion) has had evidence of bias. No evidence or examples have been provided. The opinion page has a long history of publishing letters and commentaries from across the political spectrum and will continue to do so.