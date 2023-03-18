I write to offer alternative takes on two recent editorial cartoons, published on March 9 and 13.

The first tries to frame the Fox News pattern of lies about election accuracy as a ‘free speech’ issue. It is not. Murdoch and crew intentionally, repeatedly deceived their many credulous viewers with nonsense they did not themselves believe. By their own admissions, it was done, not-at-all to inform the audience, but to maintain the company’s profitable market share vs. even more extreme righty rivals. They thus clearly breached the fundamental obligation of any media outlet that calls itself ‘News.’ Even the free-est of speech must not be intentionally false.

On March 13, President Joe Biden’s budget is portrayed as a slap-in-the-face to “taxpayers.” Really? The current U.S. tax system has long-since abandoned the vast majority of “taxpayers” in favor of the uber-wealthy. Will those "elite" Americans pay something closer to a fair share for their gifts and vast good fortune? You bet. Will you, or I, or anyone on the Register staff pay more? Not a chance.

Elsewhere the New York Times reports that three-fourths of Kroger grocery workers in our country face food insecurity. In 2023. If a slap can pass for a wake-up call to reform, we all deserve one. In fact, in terms of the Dickensian economy that we have become, I’d add: “please sir - may we have another?”

Tom Cushing

Napa