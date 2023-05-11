The recent editorial, "Reducing the use of synthetic herbicides" is unfortunately very misleading. It repeats falsehoods and omits important information about glyphosate-based herbicides (including Bayer’s Roundup products) and the use of these important products in California’s grape industry.

Regardless of the board’s opinion of glyphosate, we believe your readers deserve to have all relevant facts when considering such complex topics. Bayer also believes it is your duty as a responsible news outlet to print accurate, rather than false, information. To that end, we ask that you please consider these facts:

Your statement that Roundup use harms human health is false and misleading. The world’s leading health regulators have repeatedly concluded that glyphosate-based products can be used safely and are not carcinogenic. This includes the U.S. EPA, the EU’s Assessment Group on Glyphosate (AGG), the European Food Safety Authority (EFSA), the European Chemicals Agency, and the leading health authorities in Germany, Australia, Korea, Canada, New Zealand, Japan, and elsewhere.

Your statement that Roundup harms the environment is also misleading. Regulatory authorities conduct comprehensive evaluations to ensure approved weed-control products like Roundup can be used safely and won’t pose unreasonable risks to the environment. Your readers might also be interested to hear that glyphosate-based products like Roundup offer significant environmental benefits, including allowing growers to eliminate weeds in their vineyards without resorting to mechanical tillage, thereby reducing soil erosion, and protecting soil health.

Weed control in vineyards also effectively eliminates plants that can serve as hosts for insects and diseases that would require additional applications of insecticides or fungicides to protect the crop.

Growers, including Napa’s grape growers, require a variety of useful tools to help them protect their crops and soil, not fewer. Please consider bringing this important additional information to your readers.

David Andrada

California Customer Business Advisor

Bayer Crop Science

Editor's note: The toxicity of glyphosate has been, and remains, a controversial topic. Though the EPA does say the chemical is not toxic, the International Agency for Research on Cancer, part of the World Health Organization, states glyphosate-based herbicides are "probably carcinogenic to humans." In addition, the EU itself is currently assessing its cancer-causing potential. Its allowed use there was set to expire in 2022, but has been extended until the end of 2023 until the European Food Safety Authority can fully assess its safety.