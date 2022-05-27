 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Elect the most qualified supervisor, not the one with the most money

Can Napa votes be bought? Guess we will find out as the supervisor candidate with the most money is providing free champagne at BeBubbly, pizza and rented the entire ice-skating rink earlier this year plus mailed a 16-page flier to voters. There’s probably more to come.

Do voters fall for a free drink? I don’t think so, but we shall see.

Besides having raised the most money in this race, $235,000 Truchard’s local backing is primarily the wine industry that wants to ensure their candidate approves more wineries, visits, and expansions.

Joelle Gallagher has held more than 20 meet and greets at friends’ homes to introduce her to neighbors and a chance to talk to her about issues that are important.

Joelle’s goals include implementing an effective Climate Action Plan, protecting agricultural land, water resource protection and wildfire prevention.

That’s why leaders we trust have endorsed Joelle including Mayor Scott Sedgley, supervisor Brad Wagenknecht, city councilmember Liz Alessio, superintendent Barbara Nemko and many more.

Let’s elect the most qualified person for supervisor, not the one who has the most money.

Sharon Macklin

Napa

