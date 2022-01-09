Letter: Elections are coming

It's time to get ready for elections again. People run for office for a lot of reasons. I never wanted to be in politics. I was called to. I don't particularly want to sit through hours of legislative sessions or have a Whip pressuring me constantly to vote for things I don't agree with.

I'm running for Congress in District 4 because business as usual politics is destroying us all and our planet; both parties are complicit; and we need to step up and change our leadership. Every aspect of our system seems to breaking down, and we need people to step up to change it.

I'm not a lawyer or an executive. I'm a pissed off voter, just like you. And I'm stepping up to do something about it. It's time to dump the corporate employees in our government and elect everyday people, with common sense.

After decades upon decades of death and destruction for profit, it's time to do something different. Let's build a better world where we strive for the greater good, not the lesser evil. Together we can do this, but it's going to take all of us.

Jason Kishineff

American Canyon