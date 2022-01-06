Letter: Electric cars aren't as green as you think

Electric cars are really fueled by fossil fuels. It's not hard to understand when you think about it.

First, the electric supply grid is basically interconnected, at least regionally, and in truth nationally. It is supplied by a mix of electric generation sources including wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and fossil fuel. They all feed into the power grid and are dispatched (sent out for use) in a certain order based on their cost and availability.

Wind and solar have no fuel cost, so they get dispatched first and are fully used whenever they are available. But obviously not at night or when there is no wind blowing.

Hydroelectric sources are dispatched when they have a falling water supply as they have no fuel cost. What little nuclear still exists is cheap, so it gets "base loaded." When those sources are used up, fossil fuel generation is dispatched in the order of its cost and availability, subject to any regulatory limitations on the particular fuel's usage.

So, when you plug in your Tesla to be charged up overnight, there is no solar power available and typically very little wind-generated power. Hydroelectric generation is a small part of the mix and is generally used for peak demand times which don't occur at night. Nuclear is not amenable to being turned off and on, so it is base loaded. All that's left for your Tesla is fossil fuel-generated power.

And it's not just an overnight availability matter either. There is the fact that each new, electric power user added to the interconnected system has to be supplied and the demand it places on the interconnected power system is an incremental demand.

The "green" power sources of wind and solar are already doing all they can. So is little old hydro. Nuclear cannot change its output. So the incremental demand of your new Tesla has to be satisfied by a fossil fuel generation source.

At the margin, that means a coal-fired powerplant somewhere on the grid has to burn a little more coal to charge up your Tesla's battery. If we add enough Teslas, we may need to add some more flexible, "dispatchable" generating capacity. And that's going to be fossil-fueled because that's all there is that produces the marginal kilowatts overnight when the Teslas want the juice.

That's the way the world works today. And it will take a whole lot of new technology, investment, creativity, and good luck to change the situation. Sorry for disillusioning anybody.

Ross Workman

Napa