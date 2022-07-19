Letter: Empress Theatre in Vallejo a hidden gem

One of the great benefits of living in the Napa Valley is the access to a wide range of live music events. Venues like Blue Note, the Uptown Theatre, BottleRock, and the Oxbow, among others, cater to those whose musical tastes run toward jazz and trends in current music.

For those who are drawn to classical music, there is the annual Music in the Vineyards concert series, the Chamber Music in Napa Valley series, and Festival Napa Valley. These concert presenters and venues bring some of the finest national and international performers to the valley.

While these venues have received much well-deserved attention, there is another high-quality musical venue in neighboring Vallejo that has not received the attention of music lovers that it deserves. The Empress Theatre in Vallejo was built in 1911 as a large, two-tiered theater with gold-leafed clouds on the ceiling, Art deco moldings on the walls, and red velvet seats which are among the most comfortable we have yet to find in a theater. The Empress underwent major restoration between 2004 and 2008.

The Empress Theatre is home base for the Vallejo Festival Orchestra, conducted by Thomas Conlin of Napa. Maestro Conlin has a long and distinguished career as a symphony conductor and artistic director for various opera companies. He is a frequent guest conductor with opera companies, ballet companies, and symphony orchestras on five continents. Among the world-renowned instrumentalists who have performed under Conlin’s baton are Yo-Yo Ma, Emanuel Ax, Itzhak Perlman, Isaac Stern and Garrick Ohlsson. Over the span of his career, he has collaborated with many of the world’s premier operatic voices, including Kathleen Battle, Marilyn Horne, Robert Merrill, and Sherrill Milnes. At the Metropolitan Opera he assisted Eric Leinsdorf, Herbert von Karajan, Karl Bohm, and Leonard Bernstein. He is also the recipient of many prestigious awards, including a Grammy.

It is fair to say that, with the exception of the San Francisco Symphony, the Vallejo Festival Orchestra is the finest regional orchestra in the Bay Area. Three recent concerts conducted by Conlin, “The Three Tenors—the Next Generation!” “From Vienna with Love!” and “The Greatest Wagner Concert Ever!” received thunderous applause and standing ovations. Two of these concerts were standing-room-only. The audience response to these concerts underscores the extraordinarily high artistic level achieved by Conlin, the orchestra, and the soloists.

Finally, we want to note that the 65 members of the Vallejo Festival Orchestra are among the best musicians in the Bay Area. Many are regulars in the San Francisco Opera and Ballet orchestras and the San Francisco Symphony and others are drawn from the excellent pool of local professional freelancers. The Vallejo Festival Orchestra concerts have attracted national and international attention.

We hope that this letter will encourage music lovers to consider future performances of the Vallejo Festival Orchestra. It’s only a 30-minute drive from Napa to the Empress Theatre. The theater is beautiful, the acoustics are superb, there is free parking in a large lot across the street, and the charming Empress Lounge next door is the perfect place to enjoy a pre-concert glass of wine.

Thomas and Allie Timar

Napa