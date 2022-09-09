Letter: End the Oxbow RiverStage

The Oxbow RiverStage was a bold experiment by the city of Napa Department of Parks and Recreation in partnership with Ken Tesler of the Blue Note/Opera House and national festival promoter Another Planet Entertainment (APE).

The concept was to “activate” the Oxbow Commons with something interesting and engaging for the community. As pitched, the RiverStage promoters would produce 15 festival-style concerts in Napa's “prime” visitor season June 1 to Oct. 1 with some “free” concerts produced as a “hall-pass” concession for the license agreement.

First, I applaud the city leadership and staff for experimentation — not something that cities normally do, especially on the heels of COVID when Napa was thinking out-of-the box to create outdoor oriented activity, dining, and tasting to support its downtown shop and restaurant owners and their workers.

However, the nature of experiments is that sometimes they ultimately don't work. That is the case with the RiverStage. The 11 concerts in 2021 elicited a fire-storm of noise complaints from the Alta Heights neighborhood. The 2022 “solution” was to “re-orient” the amplified music to the west, theoretically giving the less sensitive downtown neighborhoods a taste of the festival-style noise experienced by Alta Heights in 2021. I believe the Napa City Council and city staff will soon receive a raft of complaints for the 2022 season as Tesler and APE seek to request city leadership approval to continue their festival events in 2023.

I don't think this works.

City residents and leadership already rolled on the noise generation from the three-day BottleRock festival (that incorporates and creates more exposure for many Napa businesses and the Napa Brand), and the long-running fair (a very local accessible event with ties to the 4-H program). We also have Porchfest (a day event that is also very local and fun) and the occasional downtown event like Blues & Brews, movies and occasional acts at Veterans Park. I am a fan of all these events.

The city does not need another festival-style “franchise” that is effectively six times the noise generating festival nights of BottleRock in our prime visitor season.

The hotels don't need the weekend revenue, restaurants are already busy, and besides, Tesler and John Truchard (new owner of the Uptown Theatre and the Opera House/Blue Note) already have perfectly working, but under-programmed and under-promoted venues at the Uptown and Opera House. The better plan is to have Tesler and Truchard focus their energy on promoting their indoor venues instead of a continuing outdoor festival through the entire summer and early fall that negatively impacts city of Napa residents with no real community upside.

P.S. — Downtown residents opposed to (or in support of) a 2023 extension of the RiverStage franchise should direct their comments to: Pete Hangen at City of Napa Parks and Rec; phangen@CityofNapa.org; or by mail 1500 Jefferson Street, Napa, CA 94559.

You also can reach out to your City Council members. Their contact information is in the Register.

Joe Fischer

Napa