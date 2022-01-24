Letter: Enjoy the beauty

So much of our news is so negative that it causes us to worry and lose sleep. Not that some of these "problems" aren't very real, and that we should take them very seriously.

However, on the flip side of all the negative, we have some real beauty that we can enjoy, and it doesn't have to cost us a penny.

As the sun is going down, most evenings, take a look outside and enjoy the amazing sunsets. They are spectacular. They are so beautiful that for a moment or two, you might even forget all the crappy news that the news channels throw at us every hour after hour.

Enjoy the beauty, and it's free.

Jay Jacobs

Napa