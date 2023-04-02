Assault style weapons are not needed in a civil society for either self-protection or hunting. There are plenty of other firearms for those purposes. These assault weapons are designed for rapid killing in a theater of war and should be restricted to that.

Help save the children. Ask your representatives in government to ban the sales of assault weapons as they are the weapon of choice for mass murderers.

Also ask that they design a program for buy-back of those already in circulation, then make their possession illegal. Our representatives will only listen if enough people make this request.

For the sake of the children, do it. Ask everyone in your social circle, church, temple, synagogue or mosque to do it. Silence is complicity.

Dorothy Northey

Yountville