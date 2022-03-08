Letter: Enough is enough

Two questions:

1. When are we as Americans going to admit that we may very well be seeing the start of World War III, as painful as that may be? Vladimir Putin obviously has no fear of our sanctions upon Russia and fully assumes we will not interfere in his destruction of Ukraine.

2. Why not impose a no-fly zone over Ukraine using drones, technology, and possibly unmanned AI-controlled fighter craft? Recent virtual testing of AI fighter craft platforms has theoretically proven them superior to manned fighters.

Surely, we could put some of that technology in the air over Ukraine.

No American personnel would be put at risk within the borders of Ukraine; Putin's reaction would definitely determine if he intends to engage in a world war, and we could react accordingly.

To sit and watch the destruction and human suffering of Ukraine and the Ukrainian people daily on television while pundits discuss the ramifications in subdued tones is maddening.

Vladimir Putin is essentially engaging in the destruction of the Russian economy and a forever war to satisfy his narcissistic delusions of grandeur. Let's act like Americans and say loudly and clearly by our resolve and our actions that the aggression against Ukraine shall end now, enough is enough.

Steven Smith

Napa