Letter: Erin Sawyer Soper (A Candle In The Wind)

Fire became a quintessential component of our wilderness experiences. Typically, every day of our biology studies at Yosemite and Mendocino ended with a circular celebration around a campfire. Often the combination of heat, light and the transformation of solid wood into gaseous flames served as a metaphor for mental transformation. The rising smoke mingled with the pine-scented air and surpassed the finest incense that is burned in the world’s greatest cathedrals.

We read excerpts from the great naturalists, sang folk songs, told jokes and funny stories, but also shared reflections of revelations discovered during our days in the wilderness. In Erin Sawyer Soper’s class, during the final campfire at Yosemite, most of the students were in a heightened state of awareness. They had slept under the stars the previous night on top of Half Dome and were basking in a spiritual afterglow.

Erin was shy and I noticed that she sat pensively not participating in the jubilant chatter. I wondered what she was thinking but respected her apparent need for privacy. However, when there was a lull in the chatter, she timidly offered, “I like pinecones.” The three words hung in the chilled air and no one seemed to be sure how to process them. I was intrigued by her use of humor, but then I recalled, “Still waters run deep.”

Erin had a gentle spirit and I suspected that she was experiencing not only a sensory overload, but channeling John Muir’s frustration when he wrote, “No amount of word-making will ever make a single soul to know these mountains.”

The news of Erin’s transcendence was shocking and reminded me of another of Muir’s aphorisms, only this one conjured up a comment from the Reverend Billy Graham: Show me a marriage where there are no arguments and I will show you a marriage where one person is not necessary.

During my 60 years of walking and talking with John Muir, we have only had one argument and it involved Muir’s soliloquy on death: “On no subject are our ideas more warped and pitiable than on death. Instead of sympathy, the friendly union of life and death so apparent in Nature, we are taught that death is an accident, a deplorable punishment for the oldest sin, the archenemy of life, etc. ... But let the children walk with Nature, let them see the beautiful blendings and communions of death and life, their joyous inseparable unity, as taught in woods and meadows, plains and mountains and streams of our blessed star, and they will learn that death is stingless indeed, and as beautiful as life, and the grave has no victory, for it never fights. All is divine harmony.“

Although I fully understand the ecological importance of the circle of life and death, at the personal level, Muir’s philosophy is a total failure. Was he not heartbroken when his beloved Louie Wanda transcended before he did? Did he not experience the same devastation that the eminent scholar, C.S. Lewis described after the loss of his wife, in his classic book, A Grief Observed?

During our time together, Erin blessed me with the supreme gifts of camping on top of Yosemite’s world-famous Half Dome (when it was still legal) and sharing two nights at Phantom Ranch at the bottom of Grand Canyon. These experiences created the Shakespearean bond; “One touch of Nature makes the whole world kin.”

Erin was one of the sweetest, most delightful people I have ever met. She addressed life with lots of laughter, loved unconditionally and was not capable of uttering an unkind word. She possessed angelic qualities and is sorely missed by her family, loved ones and students.

Therefore, I reluctantly bid farewell to Erin, but only for a while. I am looking forward to the glorious reunion in heaven where:

“God himself will be with them; he will wipe away every tear from their eyes, and death shall be no more, neither shall there be mourning nor crying nor pain any more, for the former things have passed away.” Rev. 21:4

A “Celebration of Life” is being planned for May 21 at Freemark Abbey Winery from 2-5 p.m. All family, friends and ex-classmates are welcome to attend.

Lowell H. Young

St. Helena