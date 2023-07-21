I am, like other Register customers, a bit dismayed. It is a proverbially mixed bag for me.

I will miss my morning adventure to locate where our carrier has chosen to deposit the paper. I have learned to carry a grabber tool in the event it landed in an inaccessible spot under oleanders.

I do appreciate Dan Evans' attempts to underscore the value of the digital edition over a delivered paper one. As I tend to look at both, I am concerned that there are occasional differences in content and not sure what that says about overall comprehensiveness. I pray that I will gain some control over the blizzard of digital advertisements; I can just turn the page on the print edition, not so easy with the digital version that seems to recognize I need another opportunity to view something I didn’t want to view the first time.

I benefit from being related to a former Register employee who is now a manager with a paper in the South Bay. She has been able to explain many of the economic pressures facing print journalism that is common to all. Therefore I am sympathetic.

Bottom line (so to speak) for me is that the Register will continue to provide vital investigative reporting on local institutions that is essential to our democracy. Our city and county government, school districts, law enforcement and courts are accountable to all of us as taxpayers and voters. A responsible citizenry will understand that without this reporting we will never get the complete and accurate account of what our “public servants” are really up to.

Finally, without the Register’s obituaries, I would be unaware of the passing of Robert “Bob” or William “Bill” or Theodore “Ted.” Like many senior citizens, I am comforted each morning to find my name and picture are not there….yet.

Eric Zimny

Napa