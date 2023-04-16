On behalf of the Spring Mountain District, allow me to challenge Igor Sill’s letter to the editor of April 13.
Mr. Sill claims that “Napa’s mountain wine appellation that surpasses all others is its famed Atlas Peak with the highest point in Napa at 2,263 feet above sea level.” Mr. Sill also states that “Atlas Peak wineries consistently [have] produced exceptionally fine wines since 1870.”
Respectfully, says who?
The Spring Mountain District has been home to exceptional vineyards and grape growing since the mid-nineteenth century and was established as an AVA in 1993. Elevations in the Spring Mountain District range from 400 to 2,600 feet, with slopes as steep as 35% or greater. These statistics, history and elevations are also attributes of the other mountain regions in Napa Valley such as Diamond Mountain, Howell Mountain, Mt. Veeder and Pritchard Hill. “Exceptionally fine wines” have come from all of these areas as well as the Napa Valley floor AVAs.
It’s unfortunate that Mr. Sill wants to claim this level of quality as unique to Atlas Peak.
Julie Ann Kodmur
Acting Executive Director, Spring Mountain District Association