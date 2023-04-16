Mr. Sill claims that “Napa’s mountain wine appellation that surpasses all others is its famed Atlas Peak with the highest point in Napa at 2,263 feet above sea level.” Mr. Sill also states that “Atlas Peak wineries consistently [have] produced exceptionally fine wines since 1870.”

The Spring Mountain District has been home to exceptional vineyards and grape growing since the mid-nineteenth century and was established as an AVA in 1993. Elevations in the Spring Mountain District range from 400 to 2,600 feet, with slopes as steep as 35% or greater. These statistics, history and elevations are also attributes of the other mountain regions in Napa Valley such as Diamond Mountain, Howell Mountain, Mt. Veeder and Pritchard Hill. “Exceptionally fine wines” have come from all of these areas as well as the Napa Valley floor AVAs.