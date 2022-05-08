Letter: Experience, and experiences, matter

Experience does matter, as do experiences. As a peace officer of the Napa Sheriff’s Department for 30 years, retiring as a lieutenant and with a son as current deputy, I know about this department past and present. I also know all about politics in Napa.

First, Oscar Ortiz has the support of many of his own deputies, investigators, bailiffs and sergeants. The men and women of the department who know and have worked with both candidates, easily and massively chose Oscar for the position of sheriff. That alone tells you the deputies like what he is doing as their leader. We should listen to them.

Second, Oscar is already a fantastic sheriff and his experience exceeds his opponent. This negative campaign tactic by his opponent that Oscar was some underling and appointed as such is laughable and a flat out lie.

Not only has Oscar served more than 9 years in administrative positions, but he has been running the department very well for nearly a year and that’s after a stellar three-year run as American Canyon Police Chief during some of the most difficult times in recent memory.

This doesn’t even count Oscar’s massive experience coming up through the ranks, and also his stint at the FBI National Academy. No other candidate can claim that.

Finally, I’ve known Oscar for over 30 years. He grew up in Yountville and Napa. He’s always been fair, kind, honorable and ethical. Anyone who has known him, or has worked with him will attest to the same. This decision is simple — he is a great sheriff! He is a fine human being. He’s doing a very good job.

Stop the politics, and follow the truth. Join me and my family in voting to retain Oscar Ortiz as sheriff of Napa County.

John Baumgartner

Retired, Napa Sheriff’s Office