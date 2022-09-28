Letter: Experience is key to next election

In contrast to many parts of the state and country where elections are often a choice between two extremes, we are fortunate in Napa County to have more balanced candidates for office, where many share the same overall beliefs and truly care for our community. So then the question becomes — how to make a decision.

This election cycle has one noticeable theme, in that there are many incumbents retiring from office, including three of the five mayors and two of the five supervisors. Therefore, it's more important than ever to choose candidates with the most appropriate experience for the job.

For that reason, among others, I am supporting Joelle Gallagher for supervisor in District 1, and while I cannot vote in District 3, I urge voters to support John Dunbar.

Joelle has dedicated over 30 years addressing some of the most important issues facing Napa County, including housing and homelessness, health care access, equity and inclusion, and the myriad of challenges facing the business community. She has a unique perspective stemming from her work in the community, combined with her years as executive director of the Napa County Farm Bureau and the Napa Valley Grape Growers Association, and serving on the Napa County Planning Commission since 2017.

John's resume is equally impressive, managing a municipal government for the last 12 years, where he gained experience at the regional, state, and federal levels through his work with the Napa Valley Transportation Authority, Napa County Flood Control and Water Conservation District, Napa County League of Governments, League of California Cities, National League of Cities, and the U.S. Conference of Mayors. John also has a strong ability to bring people together to focus on the best possible outcomes for the communities they serve, both at the town and county levels.

Both Joelle and John have shown incredible commitment to the community, gaining the exact kind of experience we need now, instead of learning on the job.

Napa County, like most counties, is facing serious challenges now and for the foreseeable future. Let's ensure we have proven, experienced leaders navigating all the important issues facing our community.

Tom Fuller

Napa