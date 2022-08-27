Letter: Explaining the cost of electric buses

We understand that the cost per bus appears to be very expensive and seems significantly higher than the upfront cost of a diesel or compressed natural gas bus. However, over its lifetime, an electric bus could save $400,000 in fuel expenses and $125,000 in averted maintenance costs.

Electric buses could provide fuel and maintenance savings of up to $50,000 a year over fossil fuel-powered buses, resulting in a five-year payback period. Electric buses have significantly fewer parts than fossil fuel buses. They do not have an exhaust system, their braking systems last longer, and they do not require oil changes.

Since the upfront costs are relatively high for a zero-emission vehicle, NVTA needs to receive grant money to make electric bus purchases. The agency has been very successful with these grants.

Here is a basic breakdown of what the cost of a bus will be:

Basic 40-ft bus = $899,000

Extended warranty and Options = $288,000

Bus Charger = $80,000

Taxes = $53,000

Required Workforce training = $66,000

Total per bus = $1,386,000

The federal grant covers about 80% of the total cost of each bus. NVTA will purchase these vehicles using the California Department of General Services State Cooperative Purchasing Contract for Zero-Emission Buses.

Furthermore, NVTA and all other public transit operators in California are obligated to purchase electric vehicles because all California transit agencies are mandated by the California Air Resources Board to transition their fleets to all-electric buses by 2040. The hope is that once this new technology matures, that the costs will decrease over time.

Rebecca Schenck

Program Manager, Public Transit

Napa Valley Transportation Authority