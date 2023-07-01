The city of Napa should be concerned about the arrogance and effrontery of the Expo and the other folks behind the decision to have fireworks in defiance of the city’s decision not to proceed. Is this going forward without any participation by city staff or public safety personnel that city taxpayers pay for? Of course not.

It’s time the City Council stood up to the bully that the Expo has come to be. Just because they are the “state” does not give them license to maintain a public nuisance or impose upon their neighbors, and the city’s resources. The City Attorney should be tasked with examining ways to wrest control over what happens in Napa from the Expo.

Chuck Dell'Ario

Napa

Editor's note: The decision in Napa not to have fireworks was made by the city manager and city staff, not the City Council.