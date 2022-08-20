 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Farmworkers need more than support in the form of artwork

  • 0

While I agree with Councilmember Bernie Narvaez's assessment in his support of the cactus artwork for our roundabout, I believe it is important to acknowledge some missed opportunities to advocate for Napa 's Latino population.

Bernie Narvaez voted against temporary hazard pay for our local grocery workers while the pandemic was still raging in 2021, many of whom are Latino and on the front lines lost out on extra pay for more dangerous work, with the reasoning of his concern that the workers would be at risk of losing their poverty status and no longer qualified for public assistance.

The point lost is that many in our Latino community do not have a way out of dead-end jobs that support our communities and it is a sad reality that supporting hazard pay is not an option because it would give workers the pay they deserve in the first place. As Bernie Narvaez passionately stated in his support of the cactus artwork, which I agree with, is that because of farmworkers, we have downtown Napa. However, we need more advocacy for Latino workers beyond symbols, in the form of better pay and safer working conditions.

People are also reading…

Renee Mortell Cazares

Napa

0 Comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News