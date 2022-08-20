Letter: Farmworkers need more than support in the form of artwork

Bernie Narvaez voted against temporary hazard pay for our local grocery workers while the pandemic was still raging in 2021, many of whom are Latino and on the front lines lost out on extra pay for more dangerous work, with the reasoning of his concern that the workers would be at risk of losing their poverty status and no longer qualified for public assistance.

The point lost is that many in our Latino community do not have a way out of dead-end jobs that support our communities and it is a sad reality that supporting hazard pay is not an option because it would give workers the pay they deserve in the first place. As Bernie Narvaez passionately stated in his support of the cactus artwork, which I agree with, is that because of farmworkers, we have downtown Napa. However, we need more advocacy for Latino workers beyond symbols, in the form of better pay and safer working conditions.