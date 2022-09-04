 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Favoritism for Paul Pelosi?

My nephew lives in Napa and was arrested for a DUI in July and this was his first DUI. He refused the two different tests and spent two days in jail. When he went to court he pleaded guilty and he was given a nine month DUI test online. He lost his license for one year and he has to go once a week at 7 a.m. for a pee test. He was also given a breathalyzer monitor at random times and he has to have an ankle monitor on for 28 days.

Why did Paul Pelosi not get any of these? The Napa district attorney did not do her job. She is playing favoritism. How wrong.

Dave Crawford

Sacramento

