Letter: Federal government must step up

Everyone in the community stepped up to help. In addition to the safety net that exists in the valley — Up Valley Family Centers, the Food Bank, Ole Health, Medical and so on — our neighbor loaned an SUV, a developer offered a free house for a year, a well-known chef and restaurant owner donated a set of commercial cookware and countless others donated clothing, toys, and all the other things a family needs.

Well, there was one exception — the federal government. All family members are legal entrants but, before being eligible to work, must get a social security card. The first step in that process is the gathering of biometric data by the immigration authorities. More than 100 days have passed since complete files were submitted and acknowledged. Think that might be enough time to just schedule an appointment? Nope. In the politest possible terms, the family has noted that there sure is a lot of paperwork required in the U.S. It’s downright embarrassing.