Letter: Fencing off field a bad move

With the holiday season upon us I’d like to extend a completely insincere thank you to the city of Napa and NVUSD for fencing off the open field at Bel Aire Elementary School on Beckworth Drive. This large, open field was a benefit to the entire neighborhood, a lovely spot to play casual games of baseball or soccer, to fly kites, to run dogs, a place for dads to play catch with their kids and to simply drive by and see a nice open area in the middle of an otherwise crowded suburban neighborhood.
Now, with the entire field fenced off and locked closed it looks more like a prison yard and serves exactly zero use to the people whose taxes fund its very existence. As for it being school property, my own son attended Bel Aire and I know from experience how often the kids in school use that field: Almost never.
So now, where there once was an open area that was used by many in the neighborhood there is now just an empty, useless, fenced off field that’s been transformed from a resource into an eyesore. I understand the sad necessity of our times to secure the school itself, but locking off the entire field next to the school feels like little more than a punitive grinch move by NVUSD. I have never been impressed with how NVUSD handles their business, and now am even less so. Moving forward I will be a default no vote on all NVUSD bonds and requests for taxpayer funds, and I encourage others to do the same. My neighborhood is a sadder place now thanks to their actions, and I condemn them for it.
Micah Dirksen
Napa