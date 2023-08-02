A recent front-page article on the feral car problem provided little information on what can actually be done. First of all, I love animals and hate to see any of them suffer or be unnecessarily killed.

Yet, we are overwhelmed with an invasive species of animal that is killing birds, lizards, rodents, insects, and destroying ecosystems alongside our creeks. These cats are being dumped by irresponsible humans. Right now, I, along with several neighbors have been trapping feral cats and getting them spayed. After the spaying, we are told we have no choice but to release them back into our neighborhood. The animal shelter will not take full grown feral cats, nor will any of the nonprofits. If there's room, an exception might be made for feral kittens.

These cats are a significant issue for those of us who love our birds, lizards and other small creatures living in our yards. The cats are still out there, and they are still killing.

My well-meaning neighbors put out large dishes of kibble and water, hoping that with access to food, cats will not kill. Not true. I see them stalking and hunting at dusk, and often find a pile of bird feathers under bushes and alongside sidewalks. Two dove nests (with fledglings were destroyed this spring by playful, well-fed felines. And it's not just feral, but also domestic cats, joining in on the killings.

This year, I have personally trapped four feral cats. Three were taken in by a neighbor who promised to keep them confined. My neighbors have trapped several others, and so far, our total is over 14 cats over the past year. That's in one neighborhood block.

A month ago, we thought we got them all. But relief was temporary. I returned from vacation to find a five-week-old kitten trapped in my chicken coop. Where there's one, there's always more. Another litter is now suspected, and we are trying to find the hiding space. We suspect more cats are being dumped, or people move out leaving their cats behind. I have lived in this neighborhood over 20 years, and we have never had the problem we have now.

We need to reconsider the issue of feral cats. They are a danger to our birds, our biodiversity and are a significant problem to our ecosystem. Domestic cats should stay indoors. Feral cats should be caught and not released back to where they were found. Both Poland and Iceland have declared cats as dangerous to animals and an "invasive alien species."

I think it's time we be realistic about what's happening in our neighborhoods, parks and alongside our creeks. This isn't going away until we start to do something different. Feral cats are not part of our native ecosystem and they are destroying what we have left.

Yvonne Baginski

Napa