Editor, I write in response to the article that reports that “paid parking gets mixed reviews.”

Dixon Resources Unlimited wants to bring the traditional paid parking as the solution for congested locations. There is risk in not using “data-driven” solutions, and I am sure Ms. Dixon would agree that there is greater risk when the paid parking solution, for instance, is the presumed solution already attached to the data gathering.

Consider the number of parking spaces for employees’ vehicles that are required for Napa to have the most exciting downtown in the North Bay. Worker shortages are already a significant factor in maintaining the continued viability of our Golden Goose. Adding to high labor costs for businesses would seem to threaten the vitality and the longevity of the Golden Goose much more than parking spaces for visitors, especially when their walks from parking spaces can be such an enjoyable part of their visits.

My recommendation, as I have recommended in this space before, is to develop a high-speed small craft ferry service to and from the Napa Dock to the Vallejo Ferry Terminal to increase access to more moderate-income housing in American Canyon and Vallejo. A TOT-subsidized ferry would also serve visitors to downtown Napa and further reduce the need for visitor parking in the downtown area. Let’s consider a full range of solutions to the lack of parking required for our Golden Goose.

David E. Loberg

Napa