Letter: Finding homes for refugees

The agencies who help to resettle refugees in the United States have been overwhelmed by the sheer number of families from Afghanistan, since the fall of Kabul to the Taliban last August.

Despite their steady efforts, it has taken all these months to process those who have been living on military bases in the United States and get them settled in communities. Now that the first wave who were already in the U.S. on bases have been settled, the second wave who were on bases in other parts of the world, or still awaiting evacuation in Kabul are now on their way to U.S. military bases.

In order to expand the efforts to successfully settle and integrate refugee families into communities, the U.S. Resettlement agencies have formed a new program called Sponsor Circles. The way it works is that community members organize themselves into a “circle”, raise money to support the family for 90 days, find housing, welcome them, and assist them with getting to know the community and get signed up for school and various other services.

Sponsor Circles have been very successful so far in getting more families out of the military bases and into housing and moving on with their lives. It is likely with the expected new wave of refugees from Ukraine, that circles will be established to settle Ukrainian families as well.

St. Mary’s Episcopal Church and the American Muslim Society of Napa have formed a Sponsor Circle here in Napa, and the Methodist Church is also supporting the effort. We are already 60% of the way to our fundraising goal to support a family of five, and hope to be able to welcome the family soon.

We look forward to continuing this work and welcoming more families. We would be happy to support others to form additional Sponsor Circles and share our experience and advice. You can learn more, or support this effort at stmarysnapa.org/refugee-support

Napa is host to families from many countries around the world, and we look forward to welcoming more!

There is so much love and goodwill in our community. Our two churches and Mosque have so enjoyed working together so far on this project, in support of the brave and dedicated folks who have had to flee their homes and homeland.

As we have watched the news of the war in Ukraine, our resolve is strengthened, that in the face of such evil our response is one of love. We are inspired to share love and kindness and connection with those who are in need. We hope you will join us!

Rev. Robin Denney, rector of St. Mary’s Episcopal Church Napa

Muhammad Anwar, Emam of the American Muslim Society of Napa

Rev. Marylee Sheffer, pastor of Napa Methodist Church