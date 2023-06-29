On a recent Monday at 6:45 a.m. the chainsaws and wood grinders were alive and well, saving the 4000 block of Mt. Veeder from the fire threat of overgrown roadside vegetation and wildfire.

The Napa local and Napa County Firewise effort for road safety during a wildfire was well underway. So much for a quiet morning.

Lots of vegetation management to do since the Tubbs fire crested the west hills from Sonoma, burning down to the western edge of Mt. Veeder Road in 2017.

Annie and I evacuated out a few days before the flames arrived and a firefighting strike team from Los Angeles County Fire Department arrived to protect our homes and property.

The fire was only a ground fire, easier to stop at the road. Had the fire been burning into the roadside treetops, making its own swirling winds, throwing floating embers into the air and down across the road, our homes and the firefighters would really be in trouble. But luckily, that did not happen.

And now, Napa Firewise is striving to make sure the road is a better firebreak and safer, future passageway for neighbors, firefighters and emergency responders .

Any regrets? Sure, sleeping in went out the window and the home insurance industry will fail to recognize and implement lower premiums as a direct result. My premium just increase by 30%.

Ouch.

But Mt. Veeder is a wonderful, natural location of beauty, vegetation and vistas.

Gary Margadant

Napa