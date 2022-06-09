Letter: Fire season is here

Local news stations and newspapers are touting the extreme drought wildfire conditions and red flag warnings throughout the Bay Area counties. The yearly fire season is upon us. Wind gusts can reach 30 to 50 miles per hour, humidity is low and the local grasses are high and dry.

I’ve noted that Solano Drive has become a commuter bypass to Highway 29 at certain hours each day. Look at the grasses on the creekside of Solano in between Luke and Trower avenue. These grasses are two to two and a half feet fall if not more, not to mention the grass on the center divide and along both sides of Highway 29. All it would take is an ignition source, a piece of glass acting as a magnifying glass or a discarded cigarette… and poof.

We have a fire season every year. Why isn’t the city of Napa, the county and Caltrans more proactive? If these departments are overworked or understaffed. There are a lot of private contractors with weed eaters who could help out to protect their city.

It seems to me that the city of Napa is more concerned about beautifying downtown: a showplace for the tourist industry. But to the locals who live here, the rest of the city looks unkempt.

Chuck Barber

Napa