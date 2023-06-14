I would like to join with Yvonne Baginski in suggesting an alternative to sending a T2 or T3 fire engine on a medical call. Having had the opportunity to serve on Napa County Grand Juries that looked at fire department response issues dating back to 2007, there needs to be a better plan.

Yes, a fire department response is necessary to get medically trained help as quickly as possible until the ambulance arrives – but that response does not need to include a fire truck. One argument was that if there were a fire somewhere else, the paramedic fire engine could be sent to help, so it has to be a fully equipped unit (which also explains why there are three firefighters on board).

However, all Napa County fire equipment dispatches are made from St. Helena using CAD (computer aided dispatch). Once a unit is dispatched, it “disappears” from the inventory of available equipment until it has returned to the station. If a call comes in while the first unit is deployed, the system automatically dispatches the requisite equipment from the remaining inventory – the initial paramedic engine is not a candidate.

Once upon a time, the Pope Valley Volunteer Fire Department had a properly equipped van to respond to non-fire calls instead of sending a T2 or T3 truck. I don’t know if this is still true (could not tell from web searches). This always seemed to me to be a much better answer – certainly from the economic standpoint.

And here is a thought: EV (electric) vans are available off the shelf today. A fully equipped electric van would be just a fraction of the cost of a conventional fire truck and would be a GREEN solution. For medical calls, which constitute the majority of all fire department dispatches, how about two fire fighters in an environmentally friendly van?

Additionally, the current Napa County Grand Jury has issued a report (April 26, 2023) on our County Fire Department which is worth a read.

John K. Morris

Napa