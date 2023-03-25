Wowzer! Let’s see: $6 million to replace the heating, AC, ventilation and roof repairs to the current downtown county (Carithers) building versus $100 to $165 million to tear it down and build a new one. I assume that cost includes moving the employees and equipment to a new leased site for four more years while it is being constructed? What a deal and Mexico will pay for it!

And then you think tearing down the old but still useful public parking garage next to it will be a boon to Napa’s citizens and ease our downtown parking problems? Banks are failing, California’s surplus has turned into a deficit, we have more people in this state than we can handle, who knows what expense from floods, fires and earthquakes but the city/county thinks this is a stellar idea?

Spend the $6 million and bring it up to speed; it’s a perfectly good structure. Actually spend $10 million and make one of Napa’s most boring buildings more attractive on the exterior. Save a $150 million for something necessary and important.

Ron Rogers

Napa