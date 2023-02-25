As I drove past Second and Jefferson I noticed all the orange cones and the traffic billboard alerting me to a potential hazard. As I arrived at Third and Jefferson I realized that the hazard was the newly installed flashing yellow arrow. I safely made it through the intersection all the while thinking “what expert dreamed this one up?” and knowing it was a recipe for disaster.

Every time I am out driving, at every signaled intersection, someone is roaring through the tail end of the yellow light, hoping to get through before the cross traffic realizes their light is green. I am often honked at for stopping at the white line before the crosswalk, or going the speed limit, or actually stopping when the light is yellow. What makes the experts think that drivers are going to obey a measly yellow arrow?

When I got home I read in the paper that there was a rollover accident at Second and Jefferson, caused when someone didn’t yield at the yellow arrow. The arrows were put there to make traffic flow more efficiently, but what is more important, efficiency or public safety? How is it more efficient to have to stop traffic to clean up car parts and glass and the hapless pedestrian or bicyclist struck by someone checking their phone for messages on map directions and not noticing the brand-new flashing yellow arrow?

Connie Finigan

Napa