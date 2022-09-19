Letter: Flexibility wearing thin

I love supporting my local paper because I am sad to see newspapers dying right and left.

Our paper allows me to see what is going on in my hometown as opposed to bigger papers that only cover big cities or national/world news. I’ve been patient and flexible with recent changes in this newspaper because I know times are tight for papers. And this comment may seem silly, but the most recent change in the daily comics is making my flexibility a bit more impossible.

Several of my favorite comics appear gone: Family Circus and more. In this world of many many challenges, my moment with my favorite characters gave me a needed brief escape. Or, they may have given me comfort as they cleverly commented on today’s world. With this latest change, I may have to finally end my relationship with this newspaper.

I’ll see what happens in the future for a bit before I decide.

Shauna Kadel

Napa