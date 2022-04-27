Letter: Fly with the dove

For my Ukrainian grandparents who escaped to Canada after WWII

Humans will not metamorphosize

until we open our eyes,

we must open our eyes,

and realize our history so long denied.

We can’t ignore what we did before;

to even the score,

we must do more.

We must let go our vanity;

and bring back our God-given sanity.

Open our eyes, take off our disguise,

See good and see evil,

Praise God and be wise.

Defend what is good, to help humankind,

Each person: a soul;

help people

survive.

Ukraine is our leader,

defenders of peace;

Defenders of freedom,

No fear of defeat.

We must do what’s right;

each moment we’re challenged.

There’s no other choice;

recapture the balance.

Evolve our vision

by making decisions;

Create our mission

and follow our wisdom.

If we deny our vision,

Our great dream of love,

and compassionate solutions

may fly with the dove:

To escape the illusions

that cause all our tears;

human life needs to heal

From these tragic years.

If we face the mistakes

that we’ve done in the past,

then we’ll have to admit them

If we want peace to last.

We don’t want to act

like we’ve never attacked,

that we’ve never hurt citizens

in Vietnam and Iraq.

We have to be conscious of

truth, that’s a fact.

we have to be careful,

not to attack;

each unconscious action

Could bring suffering back.

We have to be righteous

and save human lives;

to save Ukraine,

We must be wise.

Ukraine needs our weapons,

This is our plight,

We must convince NATO

To do what is right.

Send weapons right now,

We cannot delay,

The free world’s at risk,

And we could all pay.

Open our eyes,

remove our disguise.

and admit our own history;

so long been denied.

Every country has their pretense,

Every country has their pride,

Every country has tried to hide their errors,

Freedom must abide.

We have to be proactive,

We cannot wait and see,

The work we do is imminent,

In order to be free;

Let’s be aware, not live in fear,

weigh every move,

take actions with care,

so our beautiful world

Will always be here.

Rona Brackett

Napa