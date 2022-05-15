Letter: Follow the money

Peter Edridge’s ad hominem attack on Jon Crawford is so misguided that readers might think it’s a joke. According to Edridge, Crawford caused trouble at the Sheriff’s Office for having the temerity to run for John Robertson’s job. He then bamboozled the Board of Supervisors into paying his wrongful-termination claim.

On June 5, when Robertson fired Crawford, the sheriff election was already a two-horse race with both horses in the same stable.

We should be asking why Robertson quit in the middle of the term we elected him to serve, anyway? And why did the Supes disregard protocol and appoint Oscar Ortiz without even interviewing him? Why did the John Robertson for Sheriff committee give Ortiz a $2,500 campaign contribution in late June and a total of $4,750 by year’s end?

If Edridge should be mad at anyone, he should be angry at the Supes or County Counsel, who undoubtedly evaluated Crawford’s claim and advised that it be paid. Maybe he should be mad at the “influencers” in this county who have lined up behind Ortiz. Although Ortiz didn’t file for his candidacy until May 25, by June 30, he had $35,000 in his war chest. By year’s end, it had swelled to $109,000. He’s added yet another $103,540 through April 23. Altogether he has nearly $213,000. Meanwhile, Crawford has raised less than $80,000. These figures are from the Fair Political Practices Commission filings all candidates must make.

Do you need to raise over $200,000 to run for Sheriff in this county? The list of influencers includes Doug Shafer and Shafer Vineyards, $4,900 each (thus evading the $4,900 contribution limit), Bill Dodd for Lieutenant Governor 2026 for $3,500, Craig and Kathryn Hall for $2,500, George Altamura for $2,500, Joseph Gallo for $2,500, Robert Torres (Trinchero) for $4,500, Caymus Vineyards for $4,900, Fortunate Son Wines for $4,900. This is a partial list. Ortiz has more than twice the money as does Crawford. Ortiz’s money is from the established wine interests. Crawford’s money is from the people of Napa County. Check it out at the FPPC’s website.

Do you want your sheriff beholden to the wine interests to the exclusion of the rest of us? Follow the money.

Chuck Dell'Ario

Napa