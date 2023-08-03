Laurence Bartone
Disposable foodware from restaurants is an easily solved problem — the county has the ability to curb the use of disposable plastic, and SB 54 will do this — but it's not implemented until 2032, we can do this MUCH sooner than that.
Laurence Bartone
Napa
