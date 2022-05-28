Letter: For over 30 years, Oscar Ortiz has been hardworking and honorable

Our family has known Oscar Ortiz for over 35 years. Not just during his time doing fantastic work as a deputy sheriff, sergeant, lieutenant, police chief and now Napa County Sheriff for nearly a year. We have watched him grow as a young teenager, to a young adult with goals set high, to a husband and father with ultimate glow of pride. In every situation, Oscar has been honorable, honest, hardworking and easy to talk with at any time.

In 2017, during the Atlas Fire, our family home was on Vichy Avenue, in direct sight of the intense fire. This was the family home that my grandparents raised me in. Oscar knew that my grandmother and uncle were not in a position to immediately take precautions to protect themselves during such a horrific disaster.

As his duty to protect and serve our community during this time, he also made sure to reach out to our family so that we could take care of those that took care of us all those years growing up. Here we are now, and as sheriff, Oscar has kept his deputies and staff morale high by showing fantastic leadership and compassion through times of crisis. He has always had a deep commitment to this community and to public safety for all, while volunteering countless hours to help those in need.

What has impressed us even more, is that during his campaign, efforts have been made to muddy the race by others, but Oscar has kept his campaign positive. He continues to attend event after event – look at his Facebook page, I would not be able to keep up with him! – all the while working long hours as sheriff and does it all with a smile. A few weeks ago, we were about to leave our house when a man and woman were approaching us. To our pleasant surprise, it was Sheriff Ortiz and his beautiful wife. They were walking around our neighborhood chatting with his community.

Oscar is clearly a leader. A leader who we have trusted, and which trust has only strengthened during the past year he has led the Sheriff’s Department.

As long-time families in Napa, we fully support Oscar in his election bid. We ask you, our fellow Napa Valley residents, to join us in voting for Oscar Ortiz to remain sheriff in Napa County.

The Savala and Sierras families

Napa